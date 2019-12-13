class="post-template-default single single-post postid-426828 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Gering Man Facing Drug Distribution Charges After WING Controlled Purchases

BY Scott Miller | December 13, 2019
A Gering man is facing two separate drug distribution charges following a pair of controlled buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force earlier this year.

27-year-old David L. Hernandez made his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday for distribution of marijuana near a school and distribution of methamphetamine following arrest Thursday on outstanding warrants issued in October and earlier this month.

Court records say in the first drug buy, Hernandez handed a cooperating individual a bud of marijuana as the CI was leaving a Gering residence after purchasing methamphetamine from Hernandez’ girlfriend.

In the second, a CI purchased nearly a third of a gram of methamphetamine from Hernandez near the intersection of West 31st Street and Avenue B in Scottsbluff.

In the marijuana distribution case, bail was set at $100,000, and in the meth case at $200,000, both with ten percent provisions.  Hernandez’ preliminary hearings are set for Dec. 17 and 18.

