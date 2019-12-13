Gering Man Facing Drug Distribution Charges After WING Controlled Purchases

A Gering man is facing two separate drug distribution charges following a pair of controlled buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force earlier this year.

27-year-old David L. Hernandez made his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday for distribution of marijuana near a school and distribution of methamphetamine following arrest Thursday on outstanding warrants issued in October and earlier this month.

Court records say in the first drug buy, Hernandez handed a cooperating individual a bud of marijuana as the CI was leaving a Gering residence after purchasing methamphetamine from Hernandez’ girlfriend.

In the second, a CI purchased nearly a third of a gram of methamphetamine from Hernandez near the intersection of West 31st Street and Avenue B in Scottsbluff.

In the marijuana distribution case, bail was set at $100,000, and in the meth case at $200,000, both with ten percent provisions. Hernandez’ preliminary hearings are set for Dec. 17 and 18.