Gering Man Gets Probation in December Shots Fired Case

The 41-year-old Gering man who fired a handgun near a Gering residence and threatened to harm co-workers back in December has been sentenced to four years of probation.

Matthew Arnold pleaded guilty to charges including Terroristic Threats, Attempted use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, and Attempted Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and was sentenced last Wednesday in District Court.

The charges stem from an incident the morning of December 13, 2019 that involved shots fired into the air from a pickup truck after a verbal altercation.

That led to a day-long manhunt for the defendant and lockouts at area schools and a number of businesses.