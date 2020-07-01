Gering Man Pleads Guilty to Two Counts of Intentional Child Abuse

A 50-year-old Gering man accused of providing drugs and alcohol to minors at a house party back in December has struck a plea deal to avoid going to trial .

David Samayoa Sr. was facing five counts of Intentional Child Abuse (No Injury) and one count of Possession of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug, but after pleading guilty to the first two charges last week, the remaining four counts were dismissed.

The investigation began after Gering Police made contact with two juvenile females who were reportedly at the party and had advised that there was cocaine and alcohol. One of the girls said Samayoa Sr. was the owner of the residence and had given her cocaine.

During an interview with officers, Samayoa Sr. advised he was already drunk before he took shots with the kids, denied doing drugs with them, and concluded by saying he could lose his life over this and he was going to change.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on the two, Class 3A Felony convictions of Intentional Child Abuse (No Injury) on August 21st, and could face up to three years in prison on each count.