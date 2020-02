A Gering man has been sentenced for his role in a drunk driving pursuit that resulted in him ramming his pickup into a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser.

43-year old John Nereson was sentenced to a total of 15 to 19 years in prison yesterday following his October arrest.

Scotts Bluff County District Judge Andrea Miller ordered that Nereson’s license be revoked for 15 years. If he doesn’t lose any good time, he could be released from NDOC custody in about seven years.