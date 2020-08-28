Gering Man Sentenced to Prison for 1998 Sexual Assault of Minor

A Gering man has been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison on a felony sexual assault charge following investigation of sexual violence incidents 20 years ago.

39-year-old Bacilio Palomo Sr. was arrested last year on two counts of 1st Degree Forcible Sexual Assault of an Incompetent, and one count of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child More than 12 years of age but Less than 16.

Court documents say the charges follow an investigation that started in February of this year regarding a sexual assault from decades prior that the female victim said she could not keep secret anymore.

In police interviews, an adult female victim claimed that she was assaulted against her will after falling asleep following a party in 1998. The woman’s boyfriend and two other women present at the time of the alleged assault confirmed seeing the suspect flee from the room the victim had been sleeping in.

Two of the women also expressed concerns about Palomo Sr. having been in contact with children, leading to an interview of a relative of the adult victim who would have been a child at the time. In another police interview, the second victim told investigators of two forced sexual incidents, one involving intercourse and the second involving oral sex.

Palomo Sr. pleaded no contest to an amended charge of Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault, and the remaining counts were dismissed.

He was sentenced last week to 10 to 15 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.