Gering Man’s Shooting-Involved Assault Case Bound Over to District Court

A Gering man accused of shooting his son in the chest during a domestic dispute earlier this month has had his case bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Though his attorney Maren Chaloupka, Eldon Anthony waived the reading of the complaint accusing him of first degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony during his initial appearance in County Court.

Anthony allegedly shot his son, Philip, in a Nov. 11 confrontation at the father’s home that involved a family dispute.

Court documents say Anthony told police his son had started acting in a threatening manner during the argument, made comments including “You’re going to have to shoot me” and charged at the 67-year-old, at which point he pulled a handgun from a desk and fired it at his son. The arrest affidavit says investigators believed both men had been drinking prior to the shooting.

Anthony also waived his preliminary hearing, and will be arraigned on the charges in District Court December 6th at 2:30 p.m.

Bond in the case remained at $20,000 with a ten percent provision.