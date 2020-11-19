Gering Mayor & Council Urge Public to Wear Masks & Follow DHMs

GERING – With the heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission, and the rising number of positive cases, Mayor Kaufman and Gering City Council Members are urging Gering residents to strictly adhere to CDC recommendations and State of Nebraska Directed Health Measures to help curb the threat of exposure. Now more than ever, anyone attending community or family gatherings, sporting/social events, meetings held in public locations or those who visit retail businesses, salons, restaurants and bars need to practice the following:

Avoid Crowded Places Avoid Close Contact Avoid Confined Spaces



“Gering is very aware of the alarming rise in local positive COVID-19 cases. The increase in cases is putting a serious strain not only on our medical professionals, but also on our first responders. The City asks that all members of the community be mindful of these facts in order to keep our families, friends and neighbors safe during this pandemic.” Stated Gering Mayor, Tony Kaufman.



Gering Fire Chief, Nathan Flowers, added “The Gering Volunteer Fire Department has seen a large surge in medical response. Our call volume increased by 42% in November alone, due to COVID patients. We have seen a 25% overlap in calls. It is becoming noticeable that our resources are being stretched thin and delayed because of 911 calls. It is appropriate for us to inform the community that it is a very challenging time for your volunteer fire department. Because it is realistic that an ambulance could be delayed or not available if our residents need them, we are asking the community for their help. Your volunteer fire department will continue to support the community unconditionally, and we wish to partner with you so we can protect our community in the manner you deserve.”

Please wear face masks when around other individuals and always maintain six feet or more separation. Regular hand-washing and frequent disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces is strongly encouraged. Mayor Kaufman added “Speaking on behalf of the Council, we hope all members of our community will voluntarily comply with recommendations from the Governor and Panhandle Public Health District. Scotts Bluff County has a high number of active cases in comparison to just one month ago. Please wear face masks to flatten the curve and to help ensure that medical professionals are not overwhelmed when and if someone you know needs their help. Please do your part to keep everyone safe.”

The City also urges residents to understand that exposure to COVID-19 presents a risk of death or serious long-term disabilities to any person; the exposure is widespread and poses a significant risk of harm to people in the general population.

If you test positive for COVID-19, cooperate with the health department’s public health professionals and follow isolation instructions to protect others from spread of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Citizen cooperation is greatly appreciated.