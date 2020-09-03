Gering Officials Looking Into Unusually High Water Bills for July

Officials at the City of Gering say they’re reviewing a number of resident complaints about high utility bills that came out at the end of August, especially those showing extreme water consumption.

Pictures of two bills posted on social media showed a present meter reading lower than the prior reading, with consumption in both cases well over 900,000 gallons, charges around $16,500, plus related sales taxes approaching $1,200.

City Finance Director Renee Jimenez tells KNEB News city staff is looking into a cause for those bills with unusually high charges. “And that would probably be one in which there was a meter change, and that’s what we’re looking into,” said Jimenez, “so if that didn’t get into the system like it should have been, then the new reading that would have come in wouldn’t make sense.”

Jimenez says other than those extremely unusual cases where things didn’t get changed in their billing system due to short staffing, the vast majority of higher-than-normal bills are likely due to increased water and electrical usage during July’s unusually hot weather.

She the city does have a list of customer billings they are looking into, and residents with concerns can get added to that list by calling the city utility department.