Gering Parks and Recreation Safety Measures Related to COVID19

The City of Gering announced today that the following changes will be implemented at the City of Gering beginning June 1, 2020.

City officials would like to advise citizens that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. Senior citizens and guest(s) with underlying medical conditions are extremely vulnerable.

Related to City parks and playground equipment, City of Gering Parks and Recreation Director Amy Seiler stated that “We value our residents and their safety and understand that children are anxious to play and be active”. She reminds citizens to be diligent about hand washing or hand sanitizing and work hard to social distance and keep space between others when possible. Please be aware of the following changes:

City of Gering restrictions on use of playgrounds will be lifted Monday, June 1.

NO MORE THAN 25 people may gather at a playground at one time.

It is strongly encouraged to keep children spread out on equipment as much as possible to reduce the chance for COVID-19 exposure and spread.

Please keep play groups to six (6) children or less.

If the playgrounds are crowded please consider visiting the playground at an alternative time when fewer people are present.

All users of playground equipment are encouraged to wash hands thoroughly or use hand sanitizer after use of equipment.

A reminder to users, the playground equipment will not be regularly disinfected or sanitized. Use at your own risk.

Regarding public restrooms, park shelters, the Gering Swimming Pool and Robidoux RV Park: