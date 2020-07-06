Gering Police- Chance Englebert Case Remains Top Priority

Today marks the one year anniversary when Chance Englebert- a 25-year-old Moorcroft, Wyoming husband and father- went missing from Gering.

On the evening of Saturday July 6, 2019, Englebert departed his in-law’s residence on foot following a verbal altercation and headed north. He had reached out to several close family and friends asking for a ride- but wasn’t able to secure one.

When Chance did not come home by Sunday morning, his family reached out to the Gering Police Department to report him missing. After no sightings on Sunday, crews began searching the area where Chance was last seen.

Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers says through the course of the investigation, they were able to confirm that Englebert had headed north on 10th Street in Gering, and turned west onto Martha Road into Terrytown.

A mobile command unit was set up at the nearby YMCA Trails West Pavilion the week of July 8, 2019. More than a dozen agencies from Nebraska and Wyoming assisted in the search, which spanned land, air, and water. By Friday, the search turned into an investigative one and the mobile command unit was suspended.

Gering Police Investigator Brian Eads says despite authorities no longer actively surveying the area, he continues to follow up on all leads that come in.

Eads says he has followed up on tips from across the country.

Captain Rogers says there was never any unusual activity on Chance’s financial accounts . He says many theories- including one involving freshly poured concrete- have been ruled out long ago. He says despite any conclusive answers, there’s one thing that keeps him going.

Rogers says unfortunately, there are not currently any fresh leads in this case., which leaves so many questions- what happened; where is he; how has this case carried on so long?

The Gering Police Department leaves the public with this plea on the one year anniversary of Chance Englebert’s disappearance.

Anybody with information regarding the disappearance of Chance Englebert is encouraged to contact the Gering Police Department at 308-436-5089, their Facebook page; by calling the Scotts Bluff County Communication Center; or Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP