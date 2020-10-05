Gering Public Library Receives Anonymous $30K Donation

Gering Public Library received a sizable donation from an anonymous donor this past month in the amount of $30,000.

Library Director Diane Downer said, “We really appreciate this donation during these times when we have had to tighten our belts for the past two budget years. The Library Board can now consider many things on the staff’s wish list for future projects.

“Libraries today are more than just books, but books are still one of the fundamental reasons we exist. Our donor said it very well in their note, ‘Stories for all ages, of all ages keep heritage alive and remembered.’

The library also provides programming for early literacy through adulthood as well as the opportunity to continue learning in our community.

Downer said although it has been difficult these past several months, they were pleased to be able to offer curbside delivery and limited services. She says it heartens them to know that their efforts were validated.

Downer adds a reminder that the Friends of the Gering Library book sale going on throughout the month of October during library hours. Donations made to the Friends of the Gering Library are tax deductible.