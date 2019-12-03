Gering Public Schools Food Service Program Recognized with “Best Sandwich”

Gering Public Schools Food Service Program has been recognized with “Best Sandwich” after Food Management teamed up with Bush’s Beans to host the first “Best K-12 Meal in America” contest.

Taher Food Service Director Mary Carman told Rural Radio News that Gering Public Schools Food Service Management contractor, Taher, won “best sandwich” with their Asian Zing Sandwich submission.

Carman said she was reading the Food Management magazine and saw they were having a contest, so she entered the Asian Zing sandwich they served in October, and it won. She said they have a different special meal each month.

Carman said Gering’s in-house chef created the Asian Zing, which will now be available for other districts served by Taher as well. In the panhandle, those include Gering, Scottsbluff and Alliance Public Schools.

She noted that Scottsbluff has an in-house chef as well, who can also create new meals that others can use, or can utilize meals like the Asian Zing sandwich in their menus.

All meals in the contest had to meet USDA requirements under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, and must be served as a reimbursable meal under the National School Lunch or Breakfast program.

Child nutrition professionals nominated their best offerings in 11 categories.

The Asian Zing is pork that starts with a dry rub. A braising liquid is made and the pork is braised for six hours. The pork is then shredded and heated to at least 165 degrees. For service, it is topped with cabbage and a sweet chili sauce on a toasted pretzel bun.

What makes it special: This is a new way to serve pulled pork instead of the old-fashioned barbeque pulled pork sandwich.