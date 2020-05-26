Gering Public Schools Plan June Graduation

With the recent release of the phase two Directive Health Measures, Gering Public Schools is thrilled to announce the Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater. We understand the importance of celebrating this milestone and are actively working on plans in partnership with local public health officials.

Per the Directive Health Measure from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, outdoor venues can be used for events at 25% of capacity while following social distancing guidelines within the venue.

At this time, plans for the ceremony include the following important details:

● The event will be ticketed with each student receiving a minimum of 5 tickets. *This number may change once participation from each student is determined.

● The ceremony will be live-streamed for remote viewing – additional details to follow.

In order to properly plan and maximize ticket capacity, we ask that ALL GHS SENIORS RESPOND via Google Form with their intent to participate. More information and guidelines will be posted at geringschools.net when finalized.

GPS looks forward to creating a meaningful commencement ceremony while prioritizing the health and safety of all involved.