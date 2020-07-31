Gering Public Schools Releases Fall In-Classroom Plans

Gering Public School officials have released their plans for students and staff returning to classrooms August 14th with a mixture of traditional and online instruction.

As with other area schools, procedures in place at any given time will be guided by a coronavirus spread risk indicator produced by regional public health officials.

Traditional in-classroom instruction will take place as long as that risk level is low or moderate, and in the moderate category parents could sign a waiver for their children to opt-out of wearing a mask while in the classroom.

An extended campus online option is also available upon parental request, with all students to be transitioned to that model if the risk level goes into the high- or severe-risk categories.

Other procedures being implemented include daily disinfection of student areas, screening upon entering a building, hand sanitizer stations and scheduled hand-washing for students up through 5th grade.

Full details can be found on the Gering School District webpage.