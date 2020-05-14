Gering Reopening Access to Certain Offices, Facilities

Gering officials have announced a partial reopening of public access to certain offices and facilities, with most starting next week.

While some locations will be increasing public access to City buildings and services, the City will continue to work to ensure a balance of health and well-being for citizens and City personnel. The City encourages citizens to wear masks in any public space as well as at any City of Gering facility.

Gering City Administrative Offices, 1025 P Street: The City Administration building will open to the public on May 18, 2020. City business, such as discussing building permits, planning and zoning regulations, etc. will be conducted by appointment only or by calling City personnel at (308) 436-5096.

Gering City Utility Office: Effective May 18, 2020, Customers may pay their utility bills at the Utility Office counter, online or by using the drop box located in the foyer of the City Administration building or at the drop box located across the street from City Hall. Questions can be directed to the Utility office at (308) 436-6800. Please note that although the Utility Office is open to the public, City personnel will not be accepting credit card payment information over the phone.

Police Department: The Police Department Administration office will be open beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. Community members who have concerns about coming in are encouraged to use phone reports or online reporting.

Gering Public Library: While the library is not exactly open to the public yet, at this time the public can call and request books or schedule a time to come in and browse or use the computer. Library staff can also help with copies and sending a fax. The City is keeping the number of people gathering in the library to ten and under and requesting that patrons maintain social distancing while in the building. The Library plans to go back to normal hours with these limited services on Monday, May 18, 2020. The hours are 9 AM to 7 PM, Monday through Thursday; 10 AM to 5 PM on Friday and Saturday: closed on Sunday. Citizens may call ahead or email to see how Library staff can assist them while phasing back in to reopening. The phone number to call is 308-436-7433, or email gpl@geringlibrary.org. Once again, patrons will be allowed in the library by appointment only.

The Library is working on providing an online summer reading program with more details to follow at a later date. If anyone needs help using online services, for example figuring out how to download eBooks for a reader, or audiobooks, please give the Library a call and staff will walk through the process. For questions please call the Library at (308) 436-7433 and leave a message or email at gpl@geringlibrary.org.

Gering Landfill: The Baler Facility will continue to be closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. All sanitation routes will continue as usual. Residential dumping will be allowed; however, residents may no longer drive into the cell. Please talk to Landfill personnel before dumping. Commercial businesses may dump between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please direct questions to (308) 436-7568. The City will continue to pick up grass clippings. Recycling routes resumed May 13 with the North route; the south route will be picked up on May 20. The single stream boxes at Northfield Church and south of Fresh Foods are back in place.

Parks and Recreation public spaces and Monument Shadows Golf Course are open. The Pro Shop will be closed to walk-in traffic. A service window is located on the northeast side of the Pro Shop where customers may pay green fees and make purchases. Tee-times must be scheduled by calling 635-2277; no walk-up Tee-times will be given. Currently, to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing, one person per cart is required unless persons live in the same household. Monument Grill dining area is open. Call (308) 635-6868 for more information on the restaurant.

Parks are open; playground equipment is closed. Per the Directed Health Measures issued by Governor Ricketts, no gatherings of more than 10 people. Parks restrooms and Civic Plaza restrooms remain closed.

West Lawn Cemetery will open but by appointment only. Funerals are allowed as long as the Governor’s guidelines for church and funerals are followed. For questions or to purchase a burial plot please make an appointment by calling (308) 436-6838.

The Robidoux RV park will reopen Friday, May 15th. The bathhouse will be closed but the laundry facility will remain open.

Common Grounds Dog Park will remain open. The City strongly encourages the public to follow CDC recommendations for hand-washing and social distancing.

Gering Civic Center and Gering Visitors Bureau: Gering Civic Center hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only by calling (308) 436-6888. The Gering Visitors Bureau will be open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by appointment only by calling (308) 436-6886.

Please email questions to gpdrecords@gering.org and they will be forwarded to the appropriate department.