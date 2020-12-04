Gering School Board Selects New Superintendent

The Gering School Board of Education has selected Dr. Nicole Regan as the new Superintendent for Gering Public Schools.

The board interviewed four finalists this week during an open interview process which included input from community members, parents, students, and staff.

Gering School Board President, BJ Peters shares, “This is an exciting day for Gering Public Schools. Dr. Regan has the energy, passion and skills to take Gering to new heights. We were fortunate to have had four outstanding candidates and it was a difficult decision. However, the board has no doubt that she is the right person for the job.”

Dr. Regan is presently serving as the Director of Recruitment and Supervisor of Special Programs Personnel and Human Resources at Lincoln Public Schools, a position she has held since 2014.

She received her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from Creighton University, her Masters in K-12 Education Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and her Doctorate in Education Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha with Pk-12 principal and superintendent endorsements.

Other administrative roles in education include ten years as Coordinator of Secondary Personnel for Omaha Public Schools and Dean of Students at Central High School in Omaha. She also spent nine years as an elementary and secondary special education teacher at Omaha Public Schools.

Dr. Regan is involved in several community organizations in Lincoln and looks forward to developing strong connections in the Gering community, too.

“I am honored to join the dynamic team and supportive community of Gering Public Schools. This opportunity in GPS is a lifelong dream in leading a progressive district that emulates excellence and excitement for their students. I look forward to the opportunity to be a Bulldog,” shares Regan.

A formal acceptance of Dr. Regan’s contract will take place at the December 14 school board meeting with an official start date of July 1, 2021. Interim Superintendent Gary Cooper will continue his role through June.