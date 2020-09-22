Gering School Board Sets Timeline to Name New Superintendent

The Gering School Board Tuesday narrowed down their timeline for the search process to find a new district superintendent, with a goal of having that person selected by Christmas this year.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards is assisting in the process, which will include association representatives meeting with various stakeholder groups, including staff, educators, students and community members, tentatively on Oct. 23, with an application deadline of Nov. 8.

Addressing the panel through a Zoom link, Sheri Becker with NASB said the District is in a good position to fulfill the board’s desire to ‘get ahead of the pack’ in filling the post. “Yes, there are a lot of other searches out there, but there aren’t any that are your size, so I think that’s good news, and also (there aren’t any) in your geographic area,” said Becker. “I know people will apply who are interested in being in the western part of Nebraska, and you certainly fit that bill.”

The timeline would include a Nov. 23 date for Becker to join the board for a review of applicants, after which the board would narrow the list to four, invite them to interview and finalize their candidate questions.

The Board considered the possibility of hosting two candidates per day, but decided on one candidate a day starting Nov. 30, with Board Member Mary Winn saying it was important for all of the panel to take part in. “It’s going to take some planning and commitment. There can be nothing else that’s scheduled on top, or ‘such and such’ came up. No!” said Winn. “You know, the most important decision that a board makes is hiring a superintendent. This is the most important thing we’re going to do all year.”

The goal is to have a new superintendent selected and in place by Christmas, with the successful candidate taking the over the reins of the district July 1, 2021.