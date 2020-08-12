Gering Schools Foundation receives a $2,000 grant for FFA start-up

Gering Schools Foundation received a $2,000 grant for a new FFA Chapter. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

Gering High School continues to expand their agriculture education program following the launch of a career pathways program in 2019 and in conjunction with the introduction of the agriculture, food and natural resources pathway in the fall of 2020. The new FFA chapter will offer a complimentary career and technical student organization for students to continue to expand their learning opportunities. The Working Here Fund Grant will be used to purchase the materials for the start of the new FFA chapter including FFA jackets, scarves, flag, and other necessary items.

“Support through this grant will really help to propel the chapter to contextual ag experiences and learning within the first year,” said Carrie Johns, GHS agriculture teacher.

The new Gering FFA chapter will begin recruiting in August 2020 as school resumes.

“We understand that by educating tomorrow’s farmers today, we are supporting the future of rural communities,” said Melany Kizzire, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Scottsbluff office.

Gering Schools Foundation is one of 50 organizations to receive a Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2020. FCSAmerica awarded $96,200 during the latest grant cycle ending June 30, 2020.