Gering Schools Serves Hundreds of Grab-n-Go Meals Wednesday Evening

On their first evening offering meals to children during school closure, Gering Public Schools served 401 Grab & Go meal packages to children.
“We are so glad that we were able to mobilize this resource so quickly to meet the basic needs of students and families in our community,” shares Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal. “Priority number one, when we began planning for closure, was to ensure that we had a plan for the needs of our families.”
In addition to providing meals for children, Gering Public Schools immediately launched a family needs screening tool to all GPS households to help prioritize and align additional resources.
For information about the Gering Public Schools Grab & Go meal program or other questions, visit the FAQ page on the District website.