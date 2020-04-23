Gering Schools to End 2019-2020 School Year Early

Gering Public Schools has made the decision to end the 2019-20 school year for students one week earlier than scheduled.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, GPS needed to thoughtfully create a process to safely and efficiently allow students/parents to access personal items currently in the school buildings, and to return district technology and materials (i.e., textbooks, calculators, etc). This will require a significant amount of time while ensuring compliance with distancing guidelines of groupings less than 10 individuals.

The last day for all students (excluding seniors) is Wednesday, May 13th. Schedules for picking up personal items and returning district property will be communicated from each school building within the next week. Pick-up plans will likely require the use of face masks and will limit the number of parents/guardians that may accompany students.

The final day for seniors is still Tuesday, May 12th. GHS will communicate check-out procedures for those students. Please refer to GPS social media for plans to recognize our seniors’ last day with the Gering community.