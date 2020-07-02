Gering, Scottsbluff Farmers Markets Ready for Patrons This Holiday Weekend

The weekly Gering Farmers Market kicks off their season tonight at the Downtown Civic Plaza from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Megan Koppenhafer tells KNEB News they have an exciting plan for the first Thursday night of their season, with Avid Discord playing on the recently dedicated stage. “We really hope the Farmer’s Market can provide a space for people to have a lovely evening outside in the beautiful summer air, maybe get some dinner and get their groceries.”

The Gering market will take place every Thursday evening through the end of September, and includes food truck vendors for dining and beverages, and hand-made crafts produced locally.

Meanwhile, the Scottsbluff Farmer’s Market at the 18th Street Downtown Plaza will also have expanded offerings this weekend. Koppenhafer tells us for the morning of the Fourth of July, there will be special activities including a family chalk drawing competition and a raffle basket.

Masks are encouraged to be used at both events, especially if you’re going to be in close proximity to other people for an extended period of time and cannot socially-distance.