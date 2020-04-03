Gering, Scottsbluff Public Schools Announce Graduation Ceremony Plans for Class of 2020

As we continue to navigate closure guidelines, questions regarding graduation are frequently discussed. Both Scottsbluff and Gering Public Schools understand the importance of graduation in the lives of our seniors and want to ensure that district conversations we are having about our ability to continue them as planned are not being taken lightly.

Per the current Directive Health Measure from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited until at least April 30th and school closures have been announced through the end of the school year.

At this time, plans for the Gering and Scottsbluff High School Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremonies for Sunday, May 17, 2020 have been rescheduled. As we have seen in recent weeks, circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are rapidly changing, and we need to remain flexible. Both districts are working together on plans to best fit the needs of the community as a whole. Knowing that, we are committing to the following responses:

Ceremonies have been rescheduled for the following June date and any plans to reschedule to July will be communicated by Monday, June 1, 2020.

Gering High School – Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater

Scottsbluff High School – Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium

If required, plans to alternatively reschedule a July ceremony after the below dates will be communicated by Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Gering High School – Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater

Scottsbluff High School – Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bearcat Stadium

If the July plans can not be implemented, additional plans will be developed as appropriate.

SBPS ReConnect students will graduate individually upon completion of coursework with a ceremony to be scheduled at a later date.

Additionally, we understand that several of our graduates have commitments to leave for military service training and we are working on plans to do virtual graduation recognition for these students prior to their leave.

Please know, we understand and value the importance of this milestone for students and their families, and we will continue to do all that we can to make it a reality while prioritizing the health and safety of all involved.