BY Scott Miller | April 22, 2020
Gering Seeking Informal Letters of Interest on Regional Landfill Development

The City of Gering is trying to gauge the interest of other communities in and around the Panhandle in taking part in a proposed regional landfill still very early in the potential site identification phase.

City Engineer Annie Folck says a request for non-committal letters of interest was sent out several weeks ago and the city had originally hoped for responses within a month of the request, but the virus pandemic has changed that. “We’re assuming we’re going to have a bit slower response because a lot of people are working short-staffed, and focusing more on more pressing matters,” says Folck, “Basically, all we’re asking at this point is if they want to know more. We’re not asking for a commitment at this time, just if they want to be part of further discussion.”

So far, the cities of Kimball, Morrill and Bridgeport have returned a letter to the Gering City offices.

Folck says she hopes to hear from more communities within a month or so regarding their interest in potentially taking part in further discussions once the process can resume in full.

