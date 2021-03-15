Gering Senator Encourages COVID-19 Vaccination

Gering Senator John Stinner received his second COVID-19 vaccination in Scottsbluff on Friday.

Stinner says the full vaccination will mean freedom from quarantines after having to do so twice since the legislature reconvened in January.

The first time, he and the entire Appropriations Committee that he chairs were ordered to quarantine after a potential exposure. And then Stinner had to quarantine a second time after a staffer was exposed. He says they got through the budget process as a committee, but said it wasn’t easy having to spend eight hours a day on Zoom.

Stinner said the vaccine should be an incentive for people that with continued mask use, hand washing and social distancing, we can beat COVID and return to normal life. He says we owe it to our neighbors, and we owe it to business.