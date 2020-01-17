Gering Senior Kaleb Gonzales Named PVC Star Student of the Week

This week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week is Gering High School Senior Kaleb Gonzales.

Inside the classroom, Kaleb consistently makes the honor roll; and depending on the season you’ll find him on the football field, the basketball court, and on the soccer field.

PVC Associates Ladd Harrison and Jill Allen caught up with Kaleb this week to present him with his honors- and if you know of a student that deserves to be honored as the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week- you can nominate them by going to: https://pvbank.com/student-of-the-week/