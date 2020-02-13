Gering Superintendent Bob Hastings Stepping Down at End of School Year

Gering Public Schools Superintendent Bob Hastings will be stepping down from his role with the district on June 30, 2020.

Hastings will submit his resignation to the Board of Education for consideration at their February board meeting after accepting a position with Kearney Public Schools as their Director of Human Resources.

The Gering Public Schools Board of Education will begin the process of selecting a new superintendent immediately. School Board President, B. J. Peters, said that they have already begun reaching out to search firms asking for proposals to assist them in the process.

Peters said, “Bob Hastings has been an outstanding instructional leader for the Gering school system for the past six and a half years, but we understand the need for him to do what’s best for his family and for himself professionally. We wish him the best.”

“I have truly enjoyed my tenure as the superintendent in Gering over the past six and a half years, and I look forward to continuing the work in this district for the remainder of the school year,” said Hastings. “Gering is a unique community and school district, and it is one of the premier districts in Nebraska. The board of education, administration, and staff here are second to none, and I am confident that they will continue to lead this district well in the years to come.”

Hastings has served as the GPS superintendent since 2013.