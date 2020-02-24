class="post-template-default single single-post postid-442668 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Gering Teen Facing Adult Charges for October 2019 Shooting Incident

BY KNEB News Staff | February 24, 2020
A 17 year old from Gering has been arrested on three firearms-related felony charges and one count of attempted kidnapping stemming from a 2019 investigation.

Details leading up to the arrest have been sealed by the court due to an on-going investigation and the suspect’s age, however, the state’s complaint does say the discharge of a firearm took place late last October involving an occupied vehicle and inhabited house.

Charges include two counts of unlawful or intentional discharge of a firearm, one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony and attempted kidnapping.

The teen is currently charged as an adult, however, KNEB News is withholding the defendant’s name in anticipation of a motion to transfer the case to Juvenile Court.

