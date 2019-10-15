Gering to pursue legal claim against Allo for overdue franchise fees

The city of Gering will pursue a legal claim against Allo Communications, seeking to recover more than $95,000 overdue in franchise fees.

Following a closed session of about 15 minutes, Gering City Council members voted in favor of following that method to obtain the fees mistakenly remitted by the company to Scotts Bluff County through the end of 2018.

City Attorney Jim Ellison says it won’t be long before his office begins the process of opening the contract dispute. “the action against Allo will take a little bit of time, but not too much. I would say within the next three weeks we should decide what to do,” says Ellison. “It’s based on the failure of the company to properly allocate franchise fees to Gering, in particular.”

Scottsbluff is pursuing a similar claim against Allo for more than $318,000, and while the claims are similar, Ellison says it’s too early to know if both claims would be lumped together in any future legal proceeding in the courts.