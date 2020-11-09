Gering to Restrict Public Access to Offices

In light of increased positive COVID-19 cases in the area, and to protect the health and wellness of the public and City personnel, Gering City Hall at 1025 P Street, will not be open to the public beginning Thursday, November 12, 2020.

This will allow the City an opportunity to put measures in place that will enable City staff to continue to provide essential services in the event that employees are unable to perform their duties due to isolation or quarantine. All City staff who are not ill, or affected by Covid, will continue to report to work; and all City operations will continue as usual.

The needs of the community and staff will be evaluated on a week by week basis to determine when City Hall can be reopened. When necessary, citizens wearing a mask may meet with City personnel by appointment only, in the Council Chambers during regular business hours.

The City will still hold regular City Council meetings in the Council Chambers on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Council, staff and the public will practice social distancing and masks will be required at all public meetings. With a new Executive Order by Governor Ricketts, any Council Member who is quarantined or in isolation due to Covid, may attend Council meetings via video/teleconference and may also vote.

Mayor Kaufman stated “On behalf of our City Council, I want to thank the community for their patience and support during this time of uncertainty and disruption caused by COVID-19. We all know of someone or have been personally impacted in some way by these unprecedented times. However, rest assured you have a team of elected officials and city employees that have your best interests in mind to ensure we continue to safe guard our community, and our city employees, while continuing to maintain all City services with minimal to no disruption.”

City officials encourage utility customers to use the City’s website to pay utility bills. The utility website allows customers to log in to their utility account and view their current bill amount, pay the amount due, view a detail of their billing and obtain consumption history for electric and water usage. When customers first set up their online account, the account number and exact property location is required; that information can be found on the utility bill; the link is on the www.gering.org website. As a reminder, the City will not accept credit card information over the phone.

If customers are interested in obtaining their utility bill via email, they may sign up for that option. There is a form online or it can be filled out at the Gering City offices. Customers also have the option to pay their bills via ACH on the 10th of each month. That option requires a form with a signature and a cancelled check. Customers may also use the utility payment drop boxes, located across the street from the City Administration Building or inside the front foyer at 1025 P Street, Gering, NE. Questions can be directed to the Utility office at (308) 436-6800 or to utilities@gering.org.

The City encourages residents to be aware of the dynamic changes of this situation and refer to updates from the CDC, State of Nebraska and Panhandle Public Health District. For any other general information please contact the City of Gering at 308-436-5096 or Public Information Officer, Fire Chief Nathan Flowers, at 308-436-2441.