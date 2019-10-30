Gering using facilitator in search for new city administrator

UNL Extension Service facilitator Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel is helping the city of Gering as that community conducts their search for a successor for City Administrator Lane Danielzuk.

Danielzuk is stepping down from the post next December, and already city leaders have started what will be a six-stage process to find a replacement.

Mayor Tony Kaufman says the decision to use Burkhart-Kriesel’s services came after reaching out to communities statewide about a standardized search process and finding out there wasn’t one, which was really surprising and disappointing. “Not that future councils will have to use this, but we want to have something documented out there that would help other communities go through this process as they go forward,” said Kaufman. “It is an important one, and one that needs to rise to the merits and attention it deserves. ”

Kaufman says the process will include input from city staff, as well as department heads, to come to a consensus on the next administrator, noting it’s not often you get a chance to have a say on your new boss.

A workflow chart presented to the council during this week’s meeting tentative advertising for the post to start somewhere in the December to April time-frame, with the interview process to follow shortly thereafter.

Hiring a new administrator and transition would take place in the last half of 2020.