Gering Woman Charged With Felony Weapon Charges

The mother of a Gering man who was sentenced to prison this month for firing a gun following a road rage incident is now facing three felony charges herself.

In January, Richard Endicott was arrested after firing a gun while getting into a verbal altercation following a road rage incident. Both drivers parked on 5th Street in Gering, and surveillance video showed Endicott holding a rifle and firing at least one shot from the gun.

Earlier month, Endicott was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of three years in prison after pleading no contest to charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Resisting Arrest.

Now, his mother- 58-year-old Tammy Louthan of Gering- has been arrested for her role in that altercation.

Court documents say Louthan received a call from her son about the issue and retrieved three guns from her house when they pulled up and handed the rifle to Richard.

She’s now charged with a Class 1C Felony of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, a Class 1D Felony charge of Aiding and Abetting, and a Class 3A Felony charge of Terroristic Threats.

Louthan was arraigned on the charges on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court. Bond has been set at $100,000 at 10% and is scheduled to be back in court on November 3rd for her preliminary hearing.