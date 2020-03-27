Gering Woman Facing Felony Drug Charges Following WING Investigation

A 29-year-old Gering woman is facing several drug-related felony charges following a series of controlled drug buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force over six months last year.

Carrie Franks was arrested Tuesday on three counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, and two felony enhancements of no drug tax stamp.

In court documents, investigators say Franks was involved in the sale of meth to a cooperating individual in April, July and September of 2019, each time at a different Scottsbluff location.

Authorities say each time, Franks sold about seven grams of the drug in exchange for pre-recorded by money, with the State Crime Lab confirming a total of just under 21 grams of meth were involved.

Charges against Franks and an arrest warrant were filed this past January, with initial bond set at $250,000 with a ten percent provision.

Franks made her first court Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court, with a preliminary hearing set for April 3 at 8 a.m.