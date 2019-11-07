Gering Woman Receives One of Three Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarships

Three non-traditional students in rural Nebraska have received scholarship through the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded the Nebraska Rural Radio Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Max & Eric Brown to Caitlin Pittman of Gering, Wendy McKain of Trenton, and Samantha Rife of Stratton.

Pittman is a Certified Nursing Assistant at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. She was recently accepted into the University of Nebraska Medical Center Nursing Program and began her program in August. Pittman plans to continue her education, bridging a registered nurse to paramedic program to better serve her rural Nebraska Community. Pittman and her family currently reside in Gering.

McKain runs a small farming and cattle business with her husband, and also is taking courses at Mid Plains Community College to become an EMT volunteer.

Rife is a deputy clerk in the village of Trenton. She and her husband own a small cattle operation and grow alfalfa in Stratton. She too plans to take classes at Mid Plains Community College to become an EMT.

The scholarship awards non-traditional college students living in Nebraska’s rural communities. Recipients show a demonstrated commitment to the future of the agriculture industry and rural communities.

“Access to emergency care is a real need in rural Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “These three recipients will contribute to a higher quality of life in their communities, and their efforts align perfectly with the generous vision of the Nebraska Rural Radio Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Max & Eric Brown.”

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit www.nefbfoundation.org.