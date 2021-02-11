Gering’s Hotel 21 & Co. Set to Open in March

After years of planning, preparations, and a pandemic, the new Hotel 21 & Co. is nearly ready to open to the public.

Owner Lisa Weborg says the idea for a new hotel began in 2017, shortly after she opened the Weborg 21 Centre. The 32 room hotel features a conference center, ballroom, parlor, flower shop and a bar in the lobby.

Weborg says that the new hotel will create about six full-time positions and approximately one dozen part-time employees.

This week, she gave a sneak peek of the new hotel, which is decorated in classic 1930’s “Gatsby-esque” furniture, chandeliers, and accessories. She says the hope it becomes a destination for travelers, and locals alike.

“I’m hoping that happens, I hope we have people that just want to come in and have a drink and look around,” says Weborg.

She says the hope is to open sometime next month, and says Panhandle residents can get a big-city feel by staying at the Hotel 21 & Co. rather than a weekend trip to Denver.

“I’m hoping to be up and going by that time. It’s probably not the best time as brining tourists to town in March- but it gives us a great opportunity for the first couple months to get the kinks out.”

Weborg says early on in the process, she was torn on choosing whether the hotel was part of a franchise, or independently owned and operated. But Lisa said she wanted to put her own personal touches and have a say in things like the carpet, the décor, and the fixtures. A lot of her inspiration came from the Ivey’s Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“So looking at some of those pictures gave me the ideas like the high headboards, the dark entry ways to the rooms,” added Weborg.

She says a Business After Hours with the Chamber of Commerce is in the early stages as well.

Weborg says after opening the Steel Grill in 2009, the Steel Grill Bar 64 in Bridgeport in 2011, the Weborg 21 Centre in 2015, and now the Hotel 21 & Co. in 2021, she has no further plans of opening any additional businesses. Rather, she’s excited to see them all continue to grow and meet the needs of the Valley and its residents.