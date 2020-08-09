GHS Athletics Announces New Partnership for Discount Card Fundraiser

The annual Gering Football discount card fundraiser is getting a makeover thanks to a new partnership between the Gering Schools Foundation and local coupon company, SuzyQ, a business within the Holliday Family of Companies.

“We are excited to partner with SuzyQ to offer our discount card this year,” shares GPS Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal. “The new structure of this fundraiser is a win-win-win for everyone. Generous business partners featured on the card will benefit from increased visibility and patronage, card purchasers receive access to over $400 in discounts, and proceeds from the cards stay local and support GHS student-athletes.”

In addition to the new partnership, the fundraiser will expand beyond the Gering Football program, with other GHS athletic teams taking part in the sales efforts.

“The opportunity to support GHS students and local businesses at the same time truly is the mission of SuzyQ,” shares Holliday Family of Companies President, Phillip Holliday.

In order to support access and convenience to card purchasing and to be mindful of COVID-19 safety protocols, the Gering Schools Foundation has created a new online selling feature, as well.

“While Gering student-athletes will still be selling cards directly, we also wanted to thoughtfully create a purchase process that honored current public health protocols and limits exposure for students and the community,” says Sibal.

Cards will be available for purchase directly from GHS athletes or online at geringschools.net beginning Monday, August 10th.