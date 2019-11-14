GHS Selected as State Finalist for Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Contest

Gering High School is once again a Nebraska State Finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

This is the fourth for the fourth year in a row that Gering High has been named a Nebraska State Finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest – a nationwide competition that challenges students in grades 6th-12th to creatively use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to address real-world issues in their communities.

Having advanced to the National Winner and National Finalist levels in the past, Gering High is the winningest school in the contest’s 10-year history and the students have transformed the local community. Samsung recently released a success story video about Gering’s endeavors over the past few years in this competition.

Rural Radio News will catch up with Brett Moser in the coming days to talk about this year’s project and their efforts to go on once again to the national competition.