Giving Them Shelter Just Before the Storm

Students of the ESU13 LifeLink program were putting the finishing touches on dog houses and shelters for Skipper’s Cupboard Wednesday at WNCC’s Harms Center, just in time for the change to colder weather.

Steve Morgheim tells KNEB News the shelters produced for this year’s Given Them Shelter project feature a design that recipients should find are much easier to handle. “They’re easy to move, easy to clean, easy to take along, and owners can clean them of bees, hornets and such,” said Morgheim. “This year the kids helped us build modular dog houses, sort of like an Ikea (product) where we have a base, sides and a top, and it’s all just assembled.”

Morgheim says such a design change had been sought by his organization for a while now, and the students were ‘test pilots’ of sorts, helping figure out what would would and what would not.

He says for those wanting a shelter, whether it’s for a puppy or a Great Dane, they can call 672-5015 or contact Skipper’s Cupboard through their Facebook page.