Gordon Calls Refinery Conversion “Devastating Blow” to Cheyenne, Laramie Co. and State

One of Wyoming’s major oil refineries will lay off over

two-thirds of its workforce and undergo a major reworking in response to tough economic conditions.

Dallas-based HollyFrontier Corp. announced this week it will be converting its Cheyenne Refinery to renewable diesel production, a project that will take 12-18 months and result in a headcount reduction of approximately 200 employees over that time.

In a statement released by his office, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon called the announcement “a devastating blow to Cheyenne, Laramie County and all of Wyoming.”

Gordon said the cost-saving decision is a reflection of both the changing nature of our country’s energy supply and trends that were present before the COVID-19 pandemic, and called it a “small consolation the company will continue operating in the area and will offer some employees positions in other locations.”

Gordon says he has requested the Department of Workforce Services make its rapid response teams available to provide assistance and resources for workers who will be seeking new employment and training.