Goshen County Fire Ban Lifted Wednesday

BY Scott Miller | November 5, 2020
The fire ban that has been in effect since July for state and private land in Goshen County has been lifted.

County Fire Warden Bill Law says the county board approved lifting of the ban Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean fire danger in the region has disappeared.

Law says conditions remain dry in the area, and all residents, landowners and outdoorsmen need to apply common sense and practice fire safety with camp fires and other outdoor burning, as well as avoiding driving and parking in tall grass and weeds.

Anyone with questions about the lifting of the ban or controlled burning can contact Law at his office by calling 307-532-7952 or by cell at 307-532-0305.

