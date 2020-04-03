Goshen County Health Officials Announce Second Positive COVID-19 Case

Goshen County Public Health officials were notified of the second case of COVID-19 on April 3, 2020.

The Wyoming Department of Health is investigating this case and high risk contacts will be notified and the patient is currently not hospitalized.

Local agencies will continue to provide community education about mitigation efforts such as social distancing.

Evidence from other affected cities and countries clearly shows that areas that initiated mitigation measures prior to widespread community transmission are significantly better able to address their community’s needs