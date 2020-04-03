class="post-template-default single single-post postid-452641 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Goshen County Health Officials Announce Second Positive COVID-19 Case

BY Goshen County Public Health | April 3, 2020
Goshen County Public Health officials were notified of the second case of COVID-19 on April 3, 2020.

The Wyoming Department of Health is investigating this case and high risk contacts will be notified and the patient is currently not hospitalized.

Local agencies will continue to provide community education about mitigation efforts such as social distancing.

Evidence from other affected cities and countries clearly shows that areas that initiated mitigation measures prior to widespread community transmission are significantly better able to address their community’s needs

