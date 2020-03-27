Goshen County Health Officials Report First Positive COVID-19 Case

Wyoming health officials say they’ve received a positive result for the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Goshen County.

According to Goshen County Public Health PIO Heather Saul, the Wyoming Department of Health informed the county office early Friday morning.

Saul tells KNEB News the patient is a woman from Torrington, who has quarantined at home along with immediate family members follow the test performed on Wednesday.

WDH is following up to learn more about the person’s exposure risk and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with her. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

In a news release, GCPH says they’re hopeful the patient will make a fast and full recovery, and their first priorities will be ensuring they receive the care they need, monitor close contacts and help identify others who may have had exposure.

Local agencies will also continue to provide community education about mitigation efforts such as social distancing.