Goshen County Issues Mask Mandate Until December 4th

Goshen County Health Officer Dr. Marion Smith have issued a public health order requiring all adults within Goshen County to wear Face Coverings in certain public places- with exceptions- effective immediately.

As of Monday, there have been 19,298 confirmed cases of COVID in Wyoming and 339 in Goshen County. Public health officials also have noted that the cases have surged in recent weeks.

This order is effective today, November 18th and remains in effect through December 4, 2020 or until such time as the Goshen County Health Officer with the State Health Officer’s approval, issues an order revoking or modifying this order.

Any person that violates this order may be subject to criminal prosecution under Wyoming Statutes 35-1-105 and 35-1-106

Whereas, it is ordered that persons within Goshen County shall wear a Face Covering in certain public settings as described:

Face Covering– a covering made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material without holes that covers the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the face.

Except as specifically exempted below, all members of the public- except for minors, must wear a face covering outside their home or other place of residence in the following situations:

a) When any person is inside, or in line to enter any retail or commercial business or any government facility open to the general public, including county and municipal buildings but excluding state and federal buildings; or

b) When any person is obtaining services at, or visiting healthcare operations, including, but not limited to, hospitals, clinics, and walk-in health facilities, dentists, pharmacies, blood banks, other health care facilities, behavioral health providers, and facilities providing veterinary and similar healthcare services for animals; or;

c) When any person is waiting or riding public transportation or paratransit, or while they are riding in a taxi, private car service, shuttle, tour, or ride-sharing vehicle. The driver shall also wear a Face Covering when passengers are in the vehicle.

All retail and commercial businesses and government facilities open to the general public; including county and municipal buildings but excluding state and federal buildings, must post notices stating that Face Coverings are required in a clearly visible location at or near the entrance of the business or building

All employees, owners or and volunteers of retail and commercial businesses and employees and volunteers of government facilities open to the general public, including county and municipal buildings but excluding state and federal buildings, shall wear Face Coverings at their business or government facility when interacting with the public or working in a space visited by members of the public, such as by way of example, but not limited to: reception areas, grocery store aisles, service counters, public restrooms, cashier and checkout areas, waiting rooms, service areas, and other spaces used to interact with the public.

A Face Covering is not required under the following circumstances:

a) When a person is in a personal office (a single room) where others outside of that person’s household are not present as long as the public does not regularly visit the room, but that individual must put on a Face Covering when being visited by a client, customer , or member of the public.

b. The person is a minor. Minors are not required to wear a Face Covering, however minors three years old and older are encouraged to ear Face Coverings. Minors age two years or younger should not wear a Face Covering.

c. When a person is seated at a table of a restaurant or other food service venue, the person is separated by at least six feet from other patrons at other tables, and no more than eight people are in the total area are seated at the table. If more than eight people are seated at the table, but all individuals are members of the same household, this exception applies. This exception also applies if a person is seated at a booth. However, individuals shall wear a Face Covering while entering, exiting, or otherwise moving about the establishment.

d. When a person is inside or obtaining services at a location engaged primarily in providing congregate care, residential health care, or shelter care, and the individual is engaged in activities not conducive to wearing a Face Covering, such as eating or drinking, or the individual is in an area of that facility that is not designated for community gathering, such as a sleeping area.

e. If a person has a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that presents them from wearing a Face Covering . This includes, by way of of example , but is not limited to, persons with a medical condition for whom wearing a Face Covering could obstruct breathing or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a Face Covering without assistance. A person is not required to provide any documentation or explanation demonstrating that the person cannot wear a Face Covering for any medical condition, mental health condition or disability

f. Individuals who are hearing impaired or communicating with an individual who is hearing impaired where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

g. Individuals for whom wearing a Face Covering would create a risk to the individual related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal workplace safety guidelines.

h. Individuals who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the Face Covering s necessary to perform the service.

i. Individuals who are purchasing a product or receiving a service that requires identification may briefly remove a Face Covering as necessary, so that the retailer or service provider can verify identity.

j. When actively exercising in gyms in accordance with Statewide Health Orders, as amended.

It is further ordered that the Goshen County Health Officer may grant exception to this order on a case-by-case basis after evaluating their request,

