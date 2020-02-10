Goshen County Murder Trial to Begin Today

The trial for a man charged with 1st Degree Murder stemming from a 2018 stabbing in Fort Laramie, Wyoming is set to begin this morning in Goshen County District Court.

28-year-old Jamie Snyder is charged with the May 24, 2018 stabbing death of Wade Erschabek. Goshen County authorities say the stabbing was the result of a dispute over a stolen title for a vehicle. Snyder maintains that he stabbed Erschabek in self defense.

Court records show that 28 people have been subpoenaed to take the stand and testify during the five day trial.

Defense attorney Jonathan Foreman has indicated that he may introduce evidence of an affirmative defense of ‘Sudden Heat of Passion’- pursuant to their theory of voluntary manslaughter.

Snyder could be facing life in prison if convicted at the end of the jury trial, as prosecutors have stated they are not seeking the death penalty in this case.