Gov. Ricketts Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska EPSCoR/IDeA Committee

Dr. Jon P. Anderson, Lincoln

Dr. Jerry Hudgins, Lincoln

Yuri L. Lyubchenko, Ph.D., Omaha

Dr. Justin L. Mott, Omaha

Dr. Thomas Murray, Omaha

Roni Reiter-Palmon, Ph.D., Omaha

Gloria J. Thesenvitz, Grand Island

Homeland Security Policy Group

Christopher J. Kratochvil, M.D., Omaha

Commission on Indian Affairs

Thelma Whitewater, Winnebago

Roland Warner, Winnebago

Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court – 6th District

Christopher M. Casey, Blair

Scott L. Olson, Tekamah

Judicial Nominating Commission – Juvenile Court – Lancaster County

Dr. Douglas Dolezal, Lincoln

Stanley J. Garbacz, Lincoln

Joyce Hasselbalch, Lincoln

Gina G. Jackson, Lincoln

Deanna Leyden, Lincoln

Len Sloup, Lincoln

Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice

Stanford Bradley, Jr., Lincoln

Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful

Andrew T. Brown, Lincoln

Dick Coffey, Omaha

Jocelyn Golden, Hickman

Kyle Hildebrand, Gretna

Blake Peterson, Jr., Omaha

Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors

James W. Hawks, North Platte

Nebraska Center for Nursing Board

Dr. Lina D. Bostwick, EdD, RN, CNE, ANAI-F , Lincoln

Charity Ebert, MSN, Lincoln

Ronda S. Ehly, RN, MS, Kennesaw

Christi Glesmann, EdD, MSN, RN-BC, Papillion

Laura M. Weber, RN, Lincoln

Police Standards Advisory Council

Tracy Wolf, Lexington

Nebraska Real Property Appraiser Board

Bonnie M. Downing, Dunning

State Advisory Committee on Substance Abuse Services

Jill Gregg, MS, LIMHP, LADC, Hastings

Veterans’ Advisory Commission

James A. Cada, Lincoln

The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Nebraska Arts Council

Mark Laughlin, Omaha

Beginning Farmer Board

Britt D. Anderson, Gothenburg

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

Dan C. Kreitman, Wahoo

Thank you to the many Nebraskans that generously give their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions.