Gov. Ricketts Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska EPSCoR/IDeA Committee
Dr. Jon P. Anderson, Lincoln
Dr. Jerry Hudgins, Lincoln
Yuri L. Lyubchenko, Ph.D., Omaha
Dr. Justin L. Mott, Omaha
Dr. Thomas Murray, Omaha
Roni Reiter-Palmon, Ph.D., Omaha
Gloria J. Thesenvitz, Grand Island
Homeland Security Policy Group
Christopher J. Kratochvil, M.D., Omaha
Commission on Indian Affairs
Thelma Whitewater, Winnebago
Roland Warner, Winnebago
Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court – 6th District
Christopher M. Casey, Blair
Scott L. Olson, Tekamah
Judicial Nominating Commission – Juvenile Court – Lancaster County
Dr. Douglas Dolezal, Lincoln
Stanley J. Garbacz, Lincoln
Joyce Hasselbalch, Lincoln
Gina G. Jackson, Lincoln
Deanna Leyden, Lincoln
Len Sloup, Lincoln
Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice
Stanford Bradley, Jr., Lincoln
Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful
Andrew T. Brown, Lincoln
Dick Coffey, Omaha
Jocelyn Golden, Hickman
Kyle Hildebrand, Gretna
Blake Peterson, Jr., Omaha
Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors
James W. Hawks, North Platte
Nebraska Center for Nursing Board
Dr. Lina D. Bostwick, EdD, RN, CNE, ANAI-F , Lincoln
Charity Ebert, MSN, Lincoln
Ronda S. Ehly, RN, MS, Kennesaw
Christi Glesmann, EdD, MSN, RN-BC, Papillion
Laura M. Weber, RN, Lincoln
Police Standards Advisory Council
Tracy Wolf, Lexington
Nebraska Real Property Appraiser Board
Bonnie M. Downing, Dunning
State Advisory Committee on Substance Abuse Services
Jill Gregg, MS, LIMHP, LADC, Hastings
Veterans’ Advisory Commission
James A. Cada, Lincoln
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Arts Council
Mark Laughlin, Omaha
Beginning Farmer Board
Britt D. Anderson, Gothenburg
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Dan C. Kreitman, Wahoo
Thank you to the many Nebraskans that generously give their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.