Gov. Ricketts Announces Big Changes to Certain DHMs in Nebraska

BY Ryan Murphy | April 24, 2020
Photo/ Video Courtesy NET Nebraska

Today, Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted his daily COVID response briefing at the Nebraska Capitol, and had some big news regarding many state issued Directed Health Measures.

He began with his standard opening remarks and also tackled several other talking points.

Ricketts then addressed existing and forthcoming state Directed Health Measures in Nebraska.

He then announced that religious services can soon resume, but there will still be certain provisions that worshipers need to follow.

Ricketts also said that many restaurants in Nebraska can also soon reopen their doors, while still following certain protocols.

He says they’ll be loosening restrictions for daycares, barber shops, salons, and tattoo parlors.

The DHMs in effect for other businesses will remain in effect though.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
