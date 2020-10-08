Gov. Ricketts Announces Recipients of Rural Broadband Grants

Governor Pete Ricketts Thursday announced the award of more than $29.5 million in funding under the Remote Access Rural Broadband Grant program, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).

“These grants will lead to better broadband service in many areas of the state that are currently underserved,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The enhanced service will equip more of our rural communities with the technology needed to conduct business online, make virtual health visits, and engage in distance learning opportunities.”

The Broadband program was one of four grants designed and administered by DED this year to support the state’s economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has underscored the need for a more concentrated, collaborative effort to improve our state’s broadband infrastructure,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “This grant is an important first step toward ensuring all citizens of Nebraska have the opportunity to participate in the digital economy.”

The Broadband grant opportunity—made possible by federal CARES Act funding, including $1.08 billion of Coronavirus Relief funds allocated to the State of Nebraska—was announced by DED last spring. The grants target areas of the state where high speed internet service is nonexistent or subpar based on the FCC standard of 25/3 Mbps download/upload speeds.

Of the total award, in the Nebraska Panhandle just over $2.9 million will be awarded to Vistabeam and Mobius Communications, adding just over 1,900 housing units newly capable of subscribing to broadband following project completion.

When all projects are completed, a minimum of 17,600 housing units will gain the ability to subscribe to broadband internet service. Most of the projects being awarded are scheduled for completion by the end of the year, with controls in place to ensure agreements are executed as planned in a timely manner.

