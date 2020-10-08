class="post-template-default single single-post postid-489978 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Gov. Ricketts Announces Recipients of Rural Broadband Grants

BY Media Release | October 8, 2020
Governor Pete Ricketts Thursday announced the award of more than $29.5 million in funding under the Remote Access Rural Broadband Grant program, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).

“These grants will lead to better broadband service in many areas of the state that are currently underserved,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “The enhanced service will equip more of our rural communities with the technology needed to conduct business online, make virtual health visits, and engage in distance learning opportunities.”

The Broadband program was one of four grants designed and administered by DED this year to support the state’s economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has underscored the need for a more concentrated, collaborative effort to improve our state’s broadband infrastructure,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.  “This grant is an important first step toward ensuring all citizens of Nebraska have the opportunity to participate in the digital economy.”

The Broadband grant opportunity—made possible by federal CARES Act funding, including $1.08 billion of Coronavirus Relief funds allocated to the State of Nebraska—was announced by DED last spring.  The grants target areas of the state where high speed internet service is nonexistent or subpar based on the FCC standard of 25/3 Mbps download/upload speeds.

Of the total award,  in the Nebraska Panhandle just over $2.9 million will be awarded to Vistabeam and Mobius Communications, adding just over 1,900 housing units newly capable of subscribing to broadband following project completion.

When all projects are completed, a minimum of 17,600 housing units will gain the ability to subscribe to broadband internet service.  Most of the projects being awarded are scheduled for completion by the end of the year, with controls in place to ensure agreements are executed as planned in a timely manner.

The recipients of the Rural Broadband Remote Access Grants are listed below:

2020 Remote Access Rural Broadband Recipients

RDOF = Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

Units Approved = Minimum housing units newly capable of subscribing to broadband following project completion.

 

Awardee Project Area Grant Amount Units Approved
ATC Communications Arapahoe  $512,000              169
Bluestem Network LLC Pleasant Dale (Rural RDOF Area)  $658,965              223
Charter Communications, Inc. Brule  $141,400              186
Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc. Dunning (Rural)  $39,694                12
Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc. Hyannis (Rural)  $151,734                25
Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc. Seneca (Rural)  $151,145                19
Country Mile Wireless, Inc Cedar Creek  $89,439              100
Country Mile Wireless, Inc Cedar Creek (Rural RDOF Area)  $138,605              100
Diode Communications Beatrice (Pioneer Acres)  $117,000                26
Diode Communications Beatrice (Rural Southwest RDOF Area)  $756,000                90
Diode Communications Holmesville  $130,786                31
USA Communications, LLC Atkinson  $580,798              638
USA Communications, LLC Buffalo County (Block Group 1 – RDOF Area)  $1,441,000              400
USA Communications, LLC Buffalo County (Block Group 4 – RDOF Area)  $400,720              116
USA Communications, LLC Elwood  $281,206              361
USA Communications, LLC Kearney (Antelope Ridge Development)  $173,410                89
Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc. Franklin  $724,500              483
Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc. Franklin (RDOF Area)  $554,657              128
Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc. Guide Rock  $403,443                28
Great Plains Communications Callaway  $650,753              384
Great Plains Communications Creighton  $1,707,081              748
Great Plains Communications Deshler  $744,641              475
Great Plains Communications Gordon  $1,507,733           1,009
Great Plains Communications North Bend  $1,142,709              768
Great Plains Communications Red Cloud  $2,018,372              796
Great Plains Communications Sutherland  $1,134,424              608
Hamilton Telecommunications Merrick County  $687,500              250
Infinity 8 Broadband Rural Hickman  $147,279                68
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Banner County  $183,248              125
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Chase County  $207,885              225
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Cheyenne County  $228,044              140
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Deuel County  $131,178              200
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Garden County  $195,613              200
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Kimball County  $168,316              180
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Morrill County  $147,245              125
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Perkins County  $198,229              225
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam Scotts Bluff County  $396,563              450
Media King Communications Macy  $115,954              230
Mobius Communications Company Alliance (Westside Event Center)  $52,800                  4
Mobius Communications Company Alliance Airport  $122,720                26
Mobius Communications Company Box Butte (RDOF Area)  $308,000                22
Mobius Communications Company Box Butte County  $272,000                23
Mobius Communications Company Dawes County (RDOF Area)  $320,000                26
NE Colorado Cellular, Inc. Champion  $639,794                50
Pinpoint Communications Inc. Alma  $672,760              700
Pinpoint Communications Inc. Alma (Rural RDOF Area)  $216,592              143
Pinpoint Communications Inc. Beaver City  $395,758              435
Pinpoint Communications Inc. Beaver City (Rural RDOF Area)  $355,008              132
Pinpoint Communications Inc. Orleans (Rural RDOF Area)  $238,896              159
Pinpoint Communications Inc. Republican City  $271,520              227
Pinpoint Communications Inc. Republican City (Rural RDOF Area)  $261,664              256
Skywave Wireless, Inc. Tri-County (Cuming, Dodge, Burt)  $531,397              543
Spiral Communications Union (Lake Waconda)  $34,536              220
Three River Telco Ainsworth  $408,500           1,120
Three River Telco O’Neill  $350,000           2,073
Windstream Nebraska, Inc. Rural Ashland  $1,275,499              345
Windstream Nebraska, Inc. Rural Garrison  $802,295                38
Windstream Nebraska, Inc. Rural Geneva  $880,752              244
Windstream Nebraska, Inc. Rural Hebron  $650,957
