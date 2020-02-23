Gov. Ricketts Calls on U.S. Automakers to Design Cars to Run on Higher Ethanol Blends

Recently, Governor Pete Ricketts sent a letter to American automakers Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors, urging them to increase production of passenger vehicles designed to run on higher ethanol blends, such as E20, E30, E40, and E85.

“If leading U.S. automobile companies take the bold action to design cars to run on higher ethanol blends, it will bolster the already existing momentum for domestically produced renewable fuels,” wrote Gov. Ricketts. “Moreover, the increased demand for these fuels will significantly strengthen the U.S. agriculture sector and the jobs and economies of… thousands of rural communities.”

In his letter, the Governor emphasized the benefits of ethanol to the environment, the economy, and to family finances. He reminded automobile manufacturers that E15 is now available all twelve months of the year at gas stations throughout the United States. Additionally, he informed automakers about Nebraska’s year-long, E30 demonstration program. The innovative program is showing that conventional, non-flex-fuel, light-duty vehicles can safely run on E30.