Gov. Ricketts, Corrections Officer Union Applaud New Compensation Plan

Governor Pete Ricketts, state agencies, and union representatives are hailing a new compensation plan for prison staff with Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Under the new plan, corrections officers will be reclassified as corrections corporals, and along with unit caseworkers and sergeants will receive wage increases under new seven-step pay plans.

New corrections teammates will see the minimum rate of pay for corrections corporals and unit caseworkers increase to $20.00 per hour, while the corrections sergeant minimum rate of pay will increase to $24.00 an hour. Current teammates will have their pay rate rise to either the minimum, or go up by the same dollar amount that the minimum has been raised, whichever is higher.

Ricketts says the new agreement underscores the ongoing commitment to the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly in protective services to keep the public safe.

Mike Chipman, President of FOP 88, says the deal will help put NDCS on the right path to address the staffing crisis in state prison facilities and help retain valuable employees,



The agreement will also give the state the discretion of using 12-hour shifts for up to 70 percent of all posts, of giving bonuses of up to 10 percent and the ability to hire new staff with prior corrections or law enforcement experience at rates higher than the minimum.