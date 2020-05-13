Gov. Ricketts Highlights New Test Nebraska Hotline, Proclaims “Skilled Nursing Care Week” in Nebraska

LINCOLN – Today at his afternoon press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that a dedicated hotline has been set up to answer questions about the Test Nebraska initiative. The number is 402-207-9377. Previously, the State’s general coronavirus hotline had been fielding calls related to Test Nebraska.

The Governor also thanked nurses and caregivers for their work to serve Nebraskans during the pandemic. He proclaimed May 10-16, 2020 as Skilled Nursing Care Week in Nebraska in recognition of their ongoing efforts. Heath Boddy, President & CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association joined Gov. Ricketts at this afternoon’s briefing. He underscored the heroic work being done at skilled nursing and long-term care facilities across the state.

Additionally, First Lady Susanne Shore took part in today’s press event. She highlighted Nebraska Impact’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, overviewed its work to meet the needs of communities affected by the virus, and invited Nebraskans to join the relief efforts.

