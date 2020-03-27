Gov. Ricketts Hosts Friday COVID-19 Media Briefing

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts wrapped up the week with his Friday media briefing regarding the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on Nebraska.

He says he signed an executive order today to make it easier for medical professionals to practice in Nebraska.

Ricketts also provided an update on testing capabilities in Nebraska.

The governor also took a moment to dispel visitation rumors.

Ricketts says on a bright note, some Nebraska students have been using 3D printer technology to produce Personal Protective Equipment for Nebraska medical professionals.

Next, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt took the podium to talk about the Nebraska school year moving forward.

Ricketts commended Blomstedt for the work he has been doing in these uncertain times.

The governor then commended Blue Cross Blue Shield for their efforts in Nebraska during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ricketts then took a moment to reflect on Ag Week here in Nebraska, and then welcomed Nebraska Cattlemen President Ken Herz.

Ricketts then opened up the questions to the media, and the first was inquiring on an update on how many people are currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus.

The next few questions were addressed to Commissioner Blomstedt, beginning with how they’re going to measure student’s metrics on learning this last quarter of the school year.

The next round of questions were directed towards Blue Cross Blue Shield and their telehealth efforts.

Ricketts then fielded several questions after reporters told him they’ve learned that Nebraska has had its first Coronavirus death.

